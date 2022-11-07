7th annual ‘Cap City Beer Fest’ returns to Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Hundreds of people showed up for the seventh annual ‘Cap City Beer Festival.’

The festival took place on North 4th St., in front of the State Capital. All the money collected from the event went toward the Animal Companion Alliance of Baton Rouge.

“We are really making a shift this year to have this festival be a little more orientated to our shelter because we really want to remind people who may be some people are here for the beer and may you don’t like beer and you’re here for the pets so either way there is something here for everybody,” said Emily Lemoine, director of communications for Animal Companion Alliance.

