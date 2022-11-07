Facebook
3 Tigers earn SEC Player of the Week honors after win over No. 6 Alabama

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5)
LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5)(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Josh Auzenne
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 12:09 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Three players on the LSU football team earned SEC Player of the Week honors after the Tigers took down No. 6 Alabama in overtime in Tiger Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 5.

Quarterback Jayden Daniels was named Co-Offensive Player of the Week. He was 22-of-32 passing for 182 yards and two touchdowns. He also ran the ball 18 times for 95 yards and a touchdown, which came in overtime. He then connected with tight end Mason Taylor for a successful two-point conversion and the 32-31 win.

Linebacker Harold Perkins Jr. was named Defensive Player of the Week. He had a career-high eight tackles, including a sack. The true freshman had a team-high three quarterback hurries. Perkins also had a pass breakup on a third down that forced a punt.

Taylor was named Freshman of the Week. He had three catches for 36 yards, a touchdown, and the game-winning two-point conversion. His touchdown catch was from seven yards out with 1:47 left in the game and put LSU up 24-21.

