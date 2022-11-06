Facebook
Two women shot just after midnight on Bourbon Street, NOPD says

Two women were reported shot early Sunday (Nov. 6) on Bourbon Street, shown in this file photo.
Two women were reported shot early Sunday (Nov. 6) on Bourbon Street, shown in this file photo.
By Ken Daley
Published: Nov. 6, 2022 at 12:19 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Two women were shot on Bourbon Street just after midnight, New Orleans police said.

The NOPD did not detail the severity of the women’s injuries nor provide an update on their conditions. The department said only that a 54-year-old woman and a 28-year-old woman “heard gunshots and both sustained gunshot wounds” Sunday at 12:13 a.m.

The victims were shot in the bustling 500 block of Bourbon Street, in the thick of the street’s nightlife scene.

Police said one victim was treated at the scene, while the other was taken for hospital treatment. It was unclear whether the victims knew each other or the person or persons who fired the gunshots.

The NOPD did not announce any arrest in connection with the incident, nor say whether detectives had developed a suspect or motive for the double shooting.

