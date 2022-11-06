Facebook
Southern’s offense struggles in loss to FAMU on the road

Southern Jaguars
Southern Jaguars(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Kamren Phillips
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 8:39 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Southern Jags fell short to Florida A&M on Saturday, November 5.

The Jags suffered a 30-16 loss to the Rattlers.

Offensively, Southern had a slow start, getting their first 9 points from field goal kicks, and getting their only touchdown from quarterback BeSean McCray.

McCray was 8-of-20 passing for 88 yards. He had 16 carries for 134 yards. He also threw one interception and was sacked twice.

Defensively, Ckelby Givens and Camron Peterson led the team with 1 sack each.

The Jags are at home next week, hosting MS Valley in Mumford on Saturday, November 12. Kickoff is scheduled for 2 p.m.

