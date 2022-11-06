Red Cross reminds public to test smoke alarms following time change

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The public is being reminded about an important safety step to take following the time change on Sunday, Nov. 6.

People in Louisiana went back to standard time and gained an hour of sleep.

The Louisiana Region of the American Red Cross said the change is often a time for people to also test smoke alarms and protect families from house fires. Experts said you should test every alarm and replace alarm batteries.

The Red Cross also released the below safety tips for families:

Replace smoke alarms that are 10 years or older. That’s because the sensor becomes less sensitive over time. Check the manufacturer’s date of your smoke alarms and follow the instructions.

Install smoke alarms on every level of your home, including inside and outside bedrooms and sleeping areas.

Practice your two-minute escape plan. Make sure everyone in your household can get out in less than two minutes — the amount of time you may have to escape a burning home before it’s too late. Include at least two ways to get out of every room and select a meeting spot at a safe distance away from your home, such as your neighbor’s home or landmark like a specific tree in your front yard, where everyone can meet.

