Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Red Cross reminds public to test smoke alarms following time change

(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2022 at 9:32 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The public is being reminded about an important safety step to take following the time change on Sunday, Nov. 6.

People in Louisiana went back to standard time and gained an hour of sleep.

The Louisiana Region of the American Red Cross said the change is often a time for people to also test smoke alarms and protect families from house fires. Experts said you should test every alarm and replace alarm batteries.

The Red Cross also released the below safety tips for families:

  • Replace smoke alarms that are 10 years or older. That’s because the sensor becomes less sensitive over time. Check the manufacturer’s date of your smoke alarms and follow the instructions.
  • Install smoke alarms on every level of your home, including inside and outside bedrooms and sleeping areas.
  • Practice your two-minute escape plan. Make sure everyone in your household can get out in less than two minutes — the amount of time you may have to escape a burning home before it’s too late. Include at least two ways to get out of every room and select a meeting spot at a safe distance away from your home, such as your neighbor’s home or landmark like a specific tree in your front yard, where everyone can meet.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walter Brister, IV, 21of Mandeville, LA,
Son of former NFL player comes forward as driver in deadly hit-and-run
Police said they arrested Jaicedric Williams, 22, on 11 counts of attempted first-degree murder...
Police arrest suspected gunman, 2 others in shooting that injured 11 near Southern
Police have confirmed the individual in the vehicle separate from the bus died from fatal...
Crash involving school bus leaves 1 dead, 9 others hurt; police identify woman killed
Jude Jarreau
“I just want justice,” says girlfriend of hit-and-run victim Jude Jarreau
Zaikiya Duncan and Jova Terrell
5 missing children from Texas found safe in Baton Rouge; suspects arrested, official says

Latest News

The Table is Spread
Day of hope planned for victims and families impacted by gun violence
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, November 6
A few showers today then back to mainly dry weather this week
The public is invited to attend at no cost.
Day of hope planned for victims and families impacted by gun violence
LSU head coach Brian Kelly
LSU head coach Brian Kelly talks upset win over No. 6 Alabama in OT (Full News Conference)