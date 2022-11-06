LSU vs Alabama tailgate continues

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It is the game both Crimson Tide and Tiger fans have been waiting for and the campus blared with excitement.

You can hear the Tiger pride from the streets of Baton Rouge.

“I can say I have appreciated the southern hospitality from Louisiana fans because we did not get that other places,“ said Elizabeth Harris, an Alabama fan.

LSU welcomed Alabama fans with open arms, while at the same time, disagreeing as only SEC fans can.

Everyone is in Death Valley for one reason.

“To root for their team, to share experiences. It’s just all about saying hi and introducing yourself and just having a good time,” an LSU Fan.

Just like many others, Madalyn Gonlag and her family have been out tailgating since sunrise. She says it is a game she looks forward to and a time she will not forget.

“I’ve always tailgated before the games; I’ve never really been inside of a game, but I feel like today is so much more exciting because it’s Alabama. Who wouldn’t want to go to the Alabama game?” said Madalyn Gonlag, an LSU student.

This legendary match-up only comes once a year, so the party won’t end after the last touchdown, some will stay even later.

“We will be here until the last person leaves,” said an LSU fan.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.