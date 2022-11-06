Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

LSU vs Alabama tailgate continues

It is the game both Crimson Tide and Tiger fans have been waiting for and the campus blared with excitement.
By Miranda Thomas
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 10:30 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It is the game both Crimson Tide and Tiger fans have been waiting for and the campus blared with excitement.

You can hear the Tiger pride from the streets of Baton Rouge.

“I can say I have appreciated the southern hospitality from Louisiana fans because we did not get that other places,“ said Elizabeth Harris, an Alabama fan.

LSU welcomed Alabama fans with open arms, while at the same time, disagreeing as only SEC fans can.

Everyone is in Death Valley for one reason.

“To root for their team, to share experiences. It’s just all about saying hi and introducing yourself and just having a good time,” an LSU Fan.

Just like many others, Madalyn Gonlag and her family have been out tailgating since sunrise. She says it is a game she looks forward to and a time she will not forget.

“I’ve always tailgated before the games; I’ve never really been inside of a game, but I feel like today is so much more exciting because it’s Alabama. Who wouldn’t want to go to the Alabama game?” said Madalyn Gonlag, an LSU student.

This legendary match-up only comes once a year, so the party won’t end after the last touchdown, some will stay even later.

“We will be here until the last person leaves,” said an LSU fan.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walter Brister, IV, 21of Mandeville, LA,
Son of former NFL player comes forward as driver in deadly hit-and-run
Police said they arrested Jaicedric Williams, 22, on 11 counts of attempted first-degree murder...
Police arrest suspected gunman, 2 others in shooting that injured 11 near Southern
Police have confirmed the individual in the vehicle separate from the bus died from fatal...
Crash involving school bus leaves 1 dead, 9 others hurt; police identify woman killed
Jude Jarreau
“I just want justice,” says girlfriend of hit-and-run victim Jude Jarreau
Zaikiya Duncan and Jova Terrell
5 missing children from Texas found safe in Baton Rouge; suspects arrested, official says

Latest News

Jahrei Paul
ITEAM: DCFS admits to failures in handling of case prior to child’s overdose death
FIRST ALERT FORECAST
Big morning rains clear, but lingering showers possible
Baton Rouge Police Department
Deadly shooting on North Sherwood Forest Dr. under investigation
The agency tasked with keeping kids safe across the state, the Department of Children and...
ITEAM: DCFS admits to failures in handling of case prior to child’s overdose death