LSU moves up several spots in latest AP Top 25 poll

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5)
LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5)(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2022 at 1:03 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers moved up a few spots in the AP Top 25 poll that was released on Sunday, Nov. 6.

The Tigers moved up to No. 7 from the No. 15 spot.

The new ranking comes after the Tigers defeated Alabama with a score of 32-31 in overtime on Saturday, Nov. 5. Click here for more on the game.

Below is the full list of rankings from Sunday, Nov. 6:

1. Georgia

2. Ohio State

3. Michigan

4. TCU

5. Tennessee

6. Oregon

7. LSU

8. USC

9. UCLA

10. Alabama

11. Ole Miss

12. Clemson

13. Utah

14. Penn State

15. North Carolina

16. Tulane

17. North Carolina State

18. Texas

19. Liberty

20. Notre Dame

21. Illinois

22. UCF

23. Kansas State

24. Washington

25. Florida State

NOTE: The new College Football Playoff rankings will be announced on Tuesday, Nov. 8, at 6 p.m.

