LSU moves up several spots in latest AP Top 25 poll
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers moved up a few spots in the AP Top 25 poll that was released on Sunday, Nov. 6.
The Tigers moved up to No. 7 from the No. 15 spot.
The new ranking comes after the Tigers defeated Alabama with a score of 32-31 in overtime on Saturday, Nov. 5. Click here for more on the game.
Below is the full list of rankings from Sunday, Nov. 6:
1. Georgia
2. Ohio State
3. Michigan
4. TCU
5. Tennessee
6. Oregon
7. LSU
8. USC
9. UCLA
10. Alabama
11. Ole Miss
12. Clemson
13. Utah
14. Penn State
15. North Carolina
16. Tulane
17. North Carolina State
18. Texas
19. Liberty
20. Notre Dame
21. Illinois
22. UCF
23. Kansas State
24. Washington
25. Florida State
NOTE: The new College Football Playoff rankings will be announced on Tuesday, Nov. 8, at 6 p.m.
