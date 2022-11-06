Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

LSU fined again after fans storm field following win against Alabama

Tiger Stadium
Tiger Stadium(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2022 at 1:12 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WAFB) - The SEC has announced that LSU will face another fine after fans stormed the field on Saturday, Nov. 5.

The incident happened following the Tigers’ victory over Alabama, 32-31, in overtime.

According to the SEC, LSU will face a fine of $250,000.

RELATED STORIES
In response to fans storming fields, SEC forms event security group
No. 10 LSU stuns No. 6 Alabama in OT on gutsy two-point conversion

The university faced a similar fine after fans took to the field following the Ole Miss game on Saturday, Oct. 22.

Officials said both incidents violated the access to competition area policy. The policy states that “access to competition areas shall be limited to participating student-athletes, coaches, officials, support personnel, and properly-credentialed individuals at all times. For the safety of participants and spectators alike, at no time before, during, or after a contest, shall spectators be permitted to enter the competition area. It is the responsibility of each member institution to implement procedures to ensure compliance with this policy.”

The fines will be deposited in the SEC Post-Graduate Scholarship Fund.

The SEC said that in response to college football incidents involving fan celebrations on stadium fields, an event security group has been formed. The group will include athletics directors, event management directors, and campus security from SEC schools. After reviewing policies, any potential changes made by the group could go into effect by the 2023-2024 athletic year.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walter Brister, IV, 21of Mandeville, LA,
Son of former NFL player comes forward as driver in deadly hit-and-run
Police said they arrested Jaicedric Williams, 22, on 11 counts of attempted first-degree murder...
Police arrest suspected gunman, 2 others in shooting that injured 11 near Southern
Police have confirmed the individual in the vehicle separate from the bus died from fatal...
Crash involving school bus leaves 1 dead, 9 others hurt; police identify woman killed
Jude Jarreau
“I just want justice,” says girlfriend of hit-and-run victim Jude Jarreau
Zaikiya Duncan and Jova Terrell
5 missing children from Texas found safe in Baton Rouge; suspects arrested, official says

Latest News

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5)
LSU moves up several spots in latest AP Top 25 poll
The Southern Jags fell short to Florida A&M on Saturday, November 5.
Southern’s offense struggles in loss to FAMU on the road
Kelly's gutsy 2-pt. conversion call lifts No. 10 LSU over No. 6 Alabama in OT
LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5)
No. 10 LSU stuns No. 6 Alabama in OT on gutsy two-point conversion