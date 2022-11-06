A few showers today then back to mainly dry weather this week

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A weakening front meandering just to our west will help keep some low rain chances in our forecast today. Temperatures will be significantly above normal this afternoon, topping out in the mid 80s. Rain chances are posted at 20%-30%, with odds of picking up any rain for areas near and west of metro Baton Rouge.

Week Ahead

Unseasonably warm weather will continue through the mid part of the week, with highs topping out in the mid 80s through Wednesday. We should also remain mainly dry during that stretch. An area of low pressure tracking near Florida will help pull some cooler and drier air down to the northern Gulf Coast by late in the week, with lows reaching the 50s by Thursday, and highs in the upper 70s to around 80 degrees. A strong cold front will then slide through on Friday, producing a significant cool down for the weekend. Highs will only reach the mid 60s on both Saturday and Sunday, with lows dipping to around 40 degrees by Sunday morning. With that in mind, some upper 30s are quite possible near and north of the interstates by Sunday and Monday mornings.

Tropics Heating Up

The Atlantic seems to have missed the memo that the calendar has flipped to November. While hurricane season officially runs through the end of the month, things typically trend much quieter by now. But the National Hurricane Center is highlighting two separate areas that are likely to develop within the next few days. The one of most interest is currently spinning near Hispaniola and appears likely to deliver significant impacts to Florida. While it may sneak into the eastern Gulf, it is not expected to threaten our part of the world at this point, with a turn to the north over the southeastern states appearing most likely.

