Day of hope planned for victims and families impacted by gun violence

EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - A day of hope and encouragement is being planned for victims and families impacted by gun violence in East Baton Rouge Parish.

Organizers said the event will take place on Sunday, Nov. 20, at 3 p.m. at the Southern University F.G. Clark Activity Center. They are calling the event “The Table is Spread.”

The East Baton Rouge Mayor-President’s Office and Cathy Toliver helped organize the gathering. Toliver is the grandmother of Devin Page Jr., the three-year-old killed by a stray bullet while asleep in his home.

The event will feature dinner, music, and more. Speakers will include Mayor-President Sharon Weston-Broome, Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul, and other community leaders.

The public is invited to attend at no cost, but you must reserve a spot ahead of time. Click here to learn more.

