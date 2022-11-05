What a difference a minute makes

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The cold front moved through Baton Rouge this Saturday morning and dropped our local temperatures from the mid 70s into the upper 50s in a matter of minutes!

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, November 5 (wafb)

Wet and windy conditions are expected this morning, then we’ll dry out by the afternoon, if not sooner. There are a few pockets of heavy rain on the radar, but nothing severe.

Rain amounts should be manageable around the one-inch range.

Highs should rebound back into the upper 60s to low 70s later today, which opens the door to decent weather for tonight’s LSU vs Alabama game.

We should get areas of fog tonight, which could start to develop before the game ends, with overnight lows steady in the mid 60s. Then a lingering 20% chance of showers is expected on Sunday with warmer highs right back in the mid 80s. Expect dry weather Monday through Friday with highs in the mid 80s Monday through midweek, before the next front and significant cooldown.

