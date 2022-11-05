Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

What a difference a minute makes

Jared Silverman gives the 9 a.m. forecast for Saturday, November 5.
By Jared Silverman
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 6:45 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The cold front moved through Baton Rouge this Saturday morning and dropped our local temperatures from the mid 70s into the upper 50s in a matter of minutes!

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, November 5
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, November 5(wafb)

Wet and windy conditions are expected this morning, then we’ll dry out by the afternoon, if not sooner. There are a few pockets of heavy rain on the radar, but nothing severe.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, November 5
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, November 5(wafb)

Rain amounts should be manageable around the one-inch range.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, November 5
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, November 5(wafb)

Highs should rebound back into the upper 60s to low 70s later today, which opens the door to decent weather for tonight’s LSU vs Alabama game.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, November 5
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, November 5(wafb)

We should get areas of fog tonight, which could start to develop before the game ends, with overnight lows steady in the mid 60s. Then a lingering 20% chance of showers is expected on Sunday with warmer highs right back in the mid 80s. Expect dry weather Monday through Friday with highs in the mid 80s Monday through midweek, before the next front and significant cooldown.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, November 5
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, November 5(wafb)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walter Brister, IV, 21of Mandeville, LA,
Son of former NFL player comes forward as driver in deadly hit-and-run
Police said they arrested Jaicedric Williams, 22, on 11 counts of attempted first-degree murder...
Police arrest suspected gunman, 2 others in shooting that injured 11 near Southern
Police have confirmed the individual in the vehicle separate from the bus died from fatal...
Crash involving school bus leaves 1 dead, 9 others hurt; police identify woman killed
Jude Jarreau
“I just want justice,” says girlfriend of hit-and-run victim Jude Jarreau
Zaikiya Duncan and Jova Terrell
5 missing children from Texas found safe in Baton Rouge; suspects arrested, official says

Latest News

Jared Silverman gives the 9 a.m. forecast for Saturday, November 5.
FIRST ALERT 9 A.M. FORECAST: Saturday, November 5
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, November 4
Setting the stage for a soggy Saturday
Jay Grymes gives the 10 p.m. forecast on Friday, November 4.
FIRST ALERT 10 P.M. FORECAST: Friday, November 4
Jay Grymes gives the 8 p.m. forecast on Friday, November 4.
FIRST ALERT 8 P.M. FORECAST: Friday, November 4