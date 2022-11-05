Louisiana State Police issue Silver Alert for missing 76-year-old woman
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 9:31 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana State Police have issued a Silver Alert for a missing woman from Shreveport.
According to authorities, Ethel Wyche, 76, hasn’t been seen since around 8 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 4. They say she is also known as Ethel Pegues.
The 76-year-old was last seen near her daughter’s home on Lee Street in Shreveport, according to authorities. They added she was wearing a gray shirt and dark-colored leggings.
The woman suffers from a medical condition that may impact her judgment, according to her family.
Anyone with information that can help law enforcement locate the 76-year-old should call the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office at (318) 675-2170.
