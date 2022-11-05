Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Louisiana State Police issue Silver Alert for missing 76-year-old woman

Ethel Wyche
Ethel Wyche(Louisiana State Police)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 9:31 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana State Police have issued a Silver Alert for a missing woman from Shreveport.

According to authorities, Ethel Wyche, 76, hasn’t been seen since around 8 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 4. They say she is also known as Ethel Pegues.

The 76-year-old was last seen near her daughter’s home on Lee Street in Shreveport, according to authorities. They added she was wearing a gray shirt and dark-colored leggings.

The woman suffers from a medical condition that may impact her judgment, according to her family.

Anyone with information that can help law enforcement locate the 76-year-old should call the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office at (318) 675-2170.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walter Brister, IV, 21of Mandeville, LA,
Son of former NFL player comes forward as driver in deadly hit-and-run
Police said they arrested Jaicedric Williams, 22, on 11 counts of attempted first-degree murder...
Police arrest suspected gunman, 2 others in shooting that injured 11 near Southern
Police have confirmed the individual in the vehicle separate from the bus died from fatal...
Crash involving school bus leaves 1 dead, 9 others hurt; police identify woman killed
Jude Jarreau
“I just want justice,” says girlfriend of hit-and-run victim Jude Jarreau
Zaikiya Duncan and Jova Terrell
5 missing children from Texas found safe in Baton Rouge; suspects arrested, official says

Latest News

EBR Office of Public Defender to hold discussion about jury diversity
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, November 5
What a difference a minute makes
SMART LIVING: Scary Relationships
Crime Stoppers
Capital Region Crime Stoppers hosts annual ceremony; honors law enforcement and partners