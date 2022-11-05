GAME NOTES: No. 6 Alabama vs No. 10 LSU

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - No. 10 LSU (6-2, 4-1 SEC) will be hosting No. 6 Alabama (7-1, 4-1 SEC) on Saturday, Nov. 5 for a top-10 matchup. This will be the first time since 2019 that both teams are ranked in the top 10 facing off against each other.

Last season the Tigers fell to the Crimson Tide 20-14 in Tuscaloosa.

The Tigers are coming off their two best performances the season against Florida and then No. 8 Ole Miss. LSU will be led by quarterback Jayden Daniels who has accounted for 21 total touchdowns, nine rushing for 524 yards and 12 passing touchdowns, and one interception.

