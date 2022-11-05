Facebook
EBRSO: 6 armed robbery suspects arrested

East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office
East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 1:17 PM CDT
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of six armed robbery suspects.

According to authorities, the suspects are Devante Fisher, 30, Jamorieon Mckeel, 18, Ashton Green, 22, and three unnamed juveniles.

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office said the arrests came after investigations into several armed robberies. In each of the robberies, authorities said multiple suspects targeted Hispanic victims while armed with pistols and long rifles. Authorities added that during each incident, the suspects allegedly robbed victims outside of a residence. The suspects then entered the residence and robbed any victims inside, authorities added. In all of the incidents, authorities said the suspects asked for money and car keys.

The arrests were made on Friday, Nov. 4, while authorities were doing surveillance of suspects identified during the investigation, according to EBRSO.

Authorities said detectives spotted a suspect vehicle at the White Oak Apartments on South Harrel’s Ferry Road. Detectives tried to initiate a traffic stop on the vehicle, but the vehicle left the apartment complex and drove into a neighborhood nearby, according to investigators.

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office said the suspect vehicle eventually came to a stop, and the six suspects took off on foot while armed with long guns and pistols. Several law enforcement agencies worked together to take the suspects into custody, according to authorities. They added that one long gun and two pistols were recovered.

