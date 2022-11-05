Facebook
EBR Office of Public Defender to hold discussion about jury diversity

By WAFB Staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 8:56 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Office of Public Defender is hosting a discussion about the diversity of juries.

The discussion will take place at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5, at Beacon Light Baptist Church on Prescott Road in Baton Rouge.

According to organizers, Chief Baton Rouge Public Defender Lisa Parker, Judge William Jorden, Judge Donald Johnson, and William Snowden will be panelists during the discussion. Snowden is the founder of The Juror Project.

The EBR Office of Public Defender says diverse juries are needed to ensure the criminal justice system is impartial and fair.

