Deadly shooting on North Sherwood Forest Dr. under investigation

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that happened around 3 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5.

According to authorities, the victim, Davante Ross, 25, was found shot to death on North Sherwood Forest Drive near Red Oak Drive.

Authorities said a motive and suspect are unknown at this time.

Anyone with details that may be able to help police with the investigation is being urged to contact Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.

