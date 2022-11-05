BRPD: 2 people injured in College Drive shooting

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A spokesman with the Baton Rouge Police Department said investigators are looking into a shooting that left two people injured on Saturday, Nov. 5.

The spokesman said the shooting happened on College Drive in Baton Rouge, but the two victims drove to South Harrells Ferry Road to call for help.

According to the spokesman, the Baton Rouge Police Department was notified about the shooting around 2:30 a.m.

The victims’ injuries are not considered life-threatening, according to police.

The investigation is ongoing.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.