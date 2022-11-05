Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

BRPD: 2 people injured in College Drive shooting

Baton Rouge Police Department
Baton Rouge Police Department(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 12:17 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A spokesman with the Baton Rouge Police Department said investigators are looking into a shooting that left two people injured on Saturday, Nov. 5.

The spokesman said the shooting happened on College Drive in Baton Rouge, but the two victims drove to South Harrells Ferry Road to call for help.

According to the spokesman, the Baton Rouge Police Department was notified about the shooting around 2:30 a.m.

The victims’ injuries are not considered life-threatening, according to police.

The investigation is ongoing.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walter Brister, IV, 21of Mandeville, LA,
Son of former NFL player comes forward as driver in deadly hit-and-run
Police said they arrested Jaicedric Williams, 22, on 11 counts of attempted first-degree murder...
Police arrest suspected gunman, 2 others in shooting that injured 11 near Southern
Police have confirmed the individual in the vehicle separate from the bus died from fatal...
Crash involving school bus leaves 1 dead, 9 others hurt; police identify woman killed
Jude Jarreau
“I just want justice,” says girlfriend of hit-and-run victim Jude Jarreau
Zaikiya Duncan and Jova Terrell
5 missing children from Texas found safe in Baton Rouge; suspects arrested, official says

Latest News

BREC's Baton Rouge Zoo (Source: WAFB)
BREC’s Baton Rouge Zoo offering free day for veterans, military members
Ethel Wyche
LSP: Missing 76-year-old woman found safe
Baton Rouge Police Department
Deadly shooting on North Sherwood Forest Dr. under investigation
EBR Office of Public Defender to hold discussion about jury diversity