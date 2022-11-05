2022 SPORTSLINE FRIDAY NITE: Week 10

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s the final game of the regular season, which means it’s the final chance at getting a playoff spot for some teams.

THURSDAY:

Catholic - 24

Zachary - 21

East Ascension - 27

Dutchtown - 30 (OT)

Holy Savior Menard - 28

Glen Oaks - 6

Istrouma - 13

Brusly - 34

Central Private - 20

Kentwood - 45

Westminster Christian - Lafayette - 54

Thrive Academy - 18

FRIDAY

Woodlawn

Scotlandville

Live Oak

St. Amant

Liberty

Central

Walker

Denham Springs

McKinley

Broadmoor

U-High

Parkview Baptist

Capitol

Dunham

West Feliciana

Plaquemine

Port Allen

Mentorship Academy

Ellender

Lutcher

Baker

Episcopal

Southern Lab

Slaughter Community Charter

St. James

E.D. White

Hammond

Ponchatoula

St. Charles Catholic

Newman

Breaux Bridge

Livonia

Westminster Christian - Opelousas

Catholic - Pointe Coupee

East Feliciana

Northeast

Tara

Belaire

Ascension Catholic

Ascension Christian

Erath

Donaldsonville

Collegiate BR

Madison Prep

East Iberville

White Castle

St. John

Jeanerette

Crescent City

Riverside

Cohen

West St. John

St. Thomas Aquinas

Springfield

Pope John Paul II

St. Helena

Northlake Christian

Independence

Amite

Jewel Sumner

Assumption

South Terrebonne

Albany - 0

Bogalusa - 2

Terrebonne

Hahnville

Thibodaux

Destrehan

Lakeshore

Franklinton

Loranger

Salmen

Houma Christian

Fisher

Varnado

St. Martin’s

Holy Cross

East St. John

Franklin

Ascension Episcopal

West St. Mary

Catholic-NI

Highland Baptist

Central Catholic

Vermilion Catholic

Hanson Memorial

Patterson

Berwick

Centerville

Covenant Christian

Central Lafourche

H.L. Bourgeois

MAIS PLAYOFFS - Quarterfinals

CLASS 1A

#4 Wilkinson County Christian

#5 Riverdale Academy

CLASS 3A

#3 Centreville

#6 Winona Christian

CLASS 5A

#4 Magnolia Hts.

#5 Oak Forest

