2022 SPORTSLINE FRIDAY NITE: Week 10
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s the final game of the regular season, which means it’s the final chance at getting a playoff spot for some teams.
THURSDAY:
Catholic - 24
Zachary - 21
East Ascension - 27
Dutchtown - 30 (OT)
Holy Savior Menard - 28
Glen Oaks - 6
Istrouma - 13
Brusly - 34
Central Private - 20
Kentwood - 45
Westminster Christian - Lafayette - 54
Thrive Academy - 18
FRIDAY
Woodlawn
Scotlandville
Live Oak
St. Amant
Liberty
Central
Walker
Denham Springs
McKinley
Broadmoor
U-High
Parkview Baptist
Capitol
Dunham
West Feliciana
Plaquemine
Port Allen
Mentorship Academy
Ellender
Lutcher
Baker
Episcopal
Southern Lab
Slaughter Community Charter
St. James
E.D. White
Hammond
Ponchatoula
St. Charles Catholic
Newman
Breaux Bridge
Livonia
Westminster Christian - Opelousas
Catholic - Pointe Coupee
East Feliciana
Northeast
Tara
Belaire
Ascension Catholic
Ascension Christian
Erath
Donaldsonville
Collegiate BR
Madison Prep
East Iberville
White Castle
St. John
Jeanerette
Crescent City
Riverside
Cohen
West St. John
St. Thomas Aquinas
Springfield
Pope John Paul II
St. Helena
Northlake Christian
Independence
Amite
Jewel Sumner
Assumption
South Terrebonne
Albany - 0
Bogalusa - 2
Terrebonne
Hahnville
Thibodaux
Destrehan
Lakeshore
Franklinton
Loranger
Salmen
Houma Christian
Fisher
Varnado
St. Martin’s
Holy Cross
East St. John
Franklin
Ascension Episcopal
West St. Mary
Catholic-NI
Highland Baptist
Central Catholic
Vermilion Catholic
Hanson Memorial
Patterson
Berwick
Centerville
Covenant Christian
Central Lafourche
H.L. Bourgeois
MAIS PLAYOFFS - Quarterfinals
CLASS 1A
#4 Wilkinson County Christian
#5 Riverdale Academy
CLASS 3A
#3 Centreville
#6 Winona Christian
CLASS 5A
#4 Magnolia Hts.
#5 Oak Forest
