Zachary Police attempt to ID individual tied to alleged theft at Home Depot

ZACHARY, La. (WAFB) - The Zachary Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify an individual they believe may be connected to an alleged theft.

Police say the theft happened at The Home Depot.

If you can identify the individual, please email the case detective at mjames@zacharypd.org or call (225) 964-2004, authorities say.

Police added, “If this is you, then simply call to schedule an appointment with Detective James to discuss this incident.”

