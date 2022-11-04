Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

TigerTV Tailgate Show: No. 10 LSU hosts No. 6 Alabama

LSU Tigers
LSU Tigers(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 2:31 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Just days after getting ranked in the top 10 by the College Football Playoff Selection Committee, LSU will host one of its biggest rivals on Saturday, Nov. 5.

Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. The game can be seen on ESPN.

Join the TigerTV Tailgate show from 3:30 p.m. until 4 p.m. for a breakdown of the matchup from an insider’s perspective and welcome special guests, Kevin Faulk and Rohan Davey.

CLICK HERE to watch

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walter Brister, IV, 21of Mandeville, LA,
Son of former NFL player comes forward as driver in deadly hit-and-run
Police said they arrested Jaicedric Williams, 22, on 11 counts of attempted first-degree murder...
Police arrest suspected gunman, 2 others in shooting that injured 11 near Southern
Police have confirmed the individual in the vehicle separate from the bus died from fatal...
Crash involving school bus leaves 1 dead, 9 others hurt; police identify woman killed
Jude Jarreau
“I just want justice,” says girlfriend of hit-and-run victim Jude Jarreau
Zaikiya Duncan and Jova Terrell
5 missing children from Texas found safe in Baton Rouge; suspects arrested, official says

Latest News

LSU fans stormed the field after the Tigers beat No. 7 Ole Miss, 45-20, on Oct. 22, 2022.
In response to fans storming fields, SEC forms event security group
JACQUES TALK: Alan Faneca.
JACQUES TALK: Alan Faneca
JACQUES TALK: Andrew Whitworth.
JACQUES TALK: Andrew Whitworth
JACQUES TALK: Booger McFarland.
JACQUES TALK: Booger McFarland