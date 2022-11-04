SMART LIVING: Scary Relationships

ORLANDO, Fla. (IVANHOE NEWSWIRE) - Experts are sharing advice for people who find themselves in a scary relationship.

One in four women are in a physically abusive relationship. One in two women have been psychologically abused by their significant other.

A toxic relationship can involve a friend, a boss, or a romantic partner.

How do you know when an uncomfortable situation is becoming unhealthy?

“One that comes to mind automatically is abusive, so physically abusive, verbally abusive, sexually abusive, mentally abusive, financially abusive, all of those things,” explains Cherlette McCullough, a licensed marriage and family therapist.

Signs of a toxic person in your life include that they constantly tease you, they pressure you to do things you don’t want to do, they demand all of your attention, they’re jealous of your other important relationships, they always blame you, they ask you to lie or cover for them, or they gaslight you.

“What gaslighting is, is it’s actually making a person feel like what really causes them emotional harm is really not true,” McCullough says.

How can you escape a scary relationship?

First, experts say build a support system of family and friends to help you. Make a detailed plan and follow through. If you want out, be honest and cut contact for good. If you’ve made your decision to end the relationship, stick to it. It might help to journal your emotions during this time. Therapy can also be a good resource for helping you heal and move on.

If you’re in an abusive situation, you should seek help without delay. The National Domestic Violence hotline offers free, confidential support 24-7. That number is 800-799-7233.

