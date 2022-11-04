Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Setting the stage for a soggy Saturday

By Jared Silverman
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 4:28 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - We’re starting out with a dense fog advisory to the east of Baton Rouge, through 9 a.m., then it’ll be mostly cloudy in the morning followed by partly sunny skies in the afternoon.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, November 4
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, November 4(WAFB)

There will be a 20% chance of a shower or storm later today, otherwise dry with highs once again above normal, in the mid 80s.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, November 4
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, November 4(WAFB)

Expect breezy conditions this afternoon with winds out of the southeast at 15-25 mph. Tonight, a cold front will approach our region from the west, increasing our rain chances. This evening, we’ll have a 20-30% chance, but after midnight, chances go up to 90%, with rain possibly heavy at times.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, November 4
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, November 4(WAFB)

Saturday will start out wet with showers and storms likely, but we’ll get a gradual clearing in the afternoon with cooler highs in the mid 70s.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, November 4
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, November 4(WAFB)
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, November 4
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, November 4(WAFB)

The weather for the LSU game should be mainly dry, just a 20% chance of a lingering shower.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, November 4
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, November 4(WAFB)

We’ll carry that 20% chance into Sunday with highs warm again in the low to mid 80s. After this weekend, rain goes away and stays away, as we look dry Monday through Friday.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, November 4
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, November 4(WAFB)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walter Brister, IV, 21of Mandeville, LA,
Son of former NFL player comes forward as driver in deadly hit-and-run
Police said they arrested Jaicedric Williams, 22, on 11 counts of attempted first-degree murder...
Police arrest suspected gunman, 2 others in shooting that injured 11 near Southern
Police have confirmed the individual in the vehicle separate from the bus died from fatal...
Crash involving school bus leaves 1 dead, 9 others hurt; police identify woman killed
Jude Jarreau
“I just want justice,” says girlfriend of hit-and-run victim Jude Jarreau
Zaikiya Duncan and Jova Terrell
5 missing children from Texas found safe in Baton Rouge; suspects arrested, official says

Latest News

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, November 3
Storms likely on Saturday, locally heavy rain possible
Jay Grymes gives the 10 p.m. forecast on Thursday, November 3.
FIRST ALERT 10 P.M. FORECAST: Thursday, November 3
Jay Grymes gives the 6 p.m. forecast on Thursday, Nov.3.
FIRST ALERT 6 P.M. FORECAST: Thursday, Nov.3.
Jay Grymes gives the 8 p.m. forecast on Thursday, November 3.
FIRST ALERT 8 P.M. FORECAST: Thursday, November 3