Setting the stage for a soggy Saturday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - We’re starting out with a dense fog advisory to the east of Baton Rouge, through 9 a.m., then it’ll be mostly cloudy in the morning followed by partly sunny skies in the afternoon.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, November 4 (WAFB)

There will be a 20% chance of a shower or storm later today, otherwise dry with highs once again above normal, in the mid 80s.

Expect breezy conditions this afternoon with winds out of the southeast at 15-25 mph. Tonight, a cold front will approach our region from the west, increasing our rain chances. This evening, we’ll have a 20-30% chance, but after midnight, chances go up to 90%, with rain possibly heavy at times.

Saturday will start out wet with showers and storms likely, but we’ll get a gradual clearing in the afternoon with cooler highs in the mid 70s.

The weather for the LSU game should be mainly dry, just a 20% chance of a lingering shower.

We’ll carry that 20% chance into Sunday with highs warm again in the low to mid 80s. After this weekend, rain goes away and stays away, as we look dry Monday through Friday.

