In response to fans storming fields, SEC forms event security group

Information provided by Southeastern Conference:

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - A Southeastern Conference working group on event security will review and update policies intended to address post-game spectator incursion on competition fields and courts in the SEC.

The SEC Event Security Working Group will also consider strategies to support effective crowd management for the purpose of enhancing the safety and experience of fans, teams, staff and officials, SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey announced Friday.

“Current Conference policies need to be reviewed and improved with a focus on addressing field and court incursions by spectators after contests,” said Sankey. “The SEC’s Working Group on Event Security will focus its efforts on reviewing existing policies, developing new strategies and identifying best practices to enhance crowd management and more effectively address field and court incursions at future SEC athletics events.”

The working group, which consists of a cross section of athletics directors, event management directors and campus security personnel from SEC institutions, has been tasked with consulting with campus and industry experts with a focus on providing policy recommendations for approval by the 2023 SEC Spring Meetings with implementation of any changes planned for the 2023-24 athletic year.

