Paw Patrol is sailing to BR

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - PAW Patrol Live “The Great Pirate Adventure” is coming to Baton Rouge on Friday, Nov. 18, and Sunday, Nov. 20.

The live show will be at The River Center Performing Arts Theatre, located at 396 St. Louis St.

The show begins at 6 p.m. on Friday, Nov.18, on Sunday, Nov.20 it begins at noon and 4 p.m.

In this show the heroic pups will embark on a pirate-themed adventure to uncover hidden treasure. Things get ruff when Mayor Humdinger wants to find the treasure first. The pups need all paws on deck for the pirate adventure. Using heroic rescue skills, problem solving and teamwork, the pups will set sail to save the day.

Tickets start at $25. A limited number of V.I.P. (Very Important Pup) packages are available, starting at $125.

Tickets are available at the River Center Performing Arts Theatre Box Office, or you can call 800-745-3000.

WAFB is also having a Paw Patrol giveaway! Five families will get a chance to win four tickets to the live show on Friday, Nov.18. The giveaway will be from November 7-11. The winners will be announced on Monday, Nov.14.

All entries for the giveaway are via the internet: Paw Patrol live ticket giveaway

No job is too big, no pirate pup is too small!

