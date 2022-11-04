‘One moment can cost you the rest of your life:’ Woman shares story marking 5 years since Louisiana’s Criminal Justice Reform package signed into law

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Governor John Bel Edwards has been on a statewide tour to mark the five-year anniversary of Louisiana’s bi-partisan Criminal Justice Reform Package.

Many of the 10 bills of the criminal justice reform package took effect on November 1, 2017.

And some people are turning their lives around after getting that second chance.

44-year-old Christi Cheramie was once locked up, but now she’s opening up doors for others at the Louisiana Parole Project.

“So don’t ever put yourself in a situation where it’s going to be just one moment can cost you the rest of your life,” said Cheramie, a special projects manager with the Parole Project.

She’s talking about a moment back in 1994. When Christi was just 16 years old, she was with her boyfriend when he killed one of his family members right in front of her.

“I knew that he was going to take money. But never did I expect him to kill his aunt and I live with that,” said Cheramie.

Because she was present during the deadly stabbing, Cheramie was convicted of second-degree murder and was sentenced to life in prison.

“I never got a chance to experience prom, you know. Go to school dances, getting my driver license for the first time, there was a lot that I hadn’t ever gotten a chance to do,” said Cheramie.

Cheramie says she wasn’t listening to her parents during her teenage years and was making stupid decisions.

“But for 25 years I dealt with the fact that my mom tried to tell me, but it was too late. There was nothing that I could do to change it. It was already done. My life, I was dying in prison and there was nothing I could do about it. Because I didn’t listen,” said Cheramie.

But after the Supreme Court decision that changed life sentences for juveniles and the criminal justice reform package passed by Louisiana lawmakers back in 2017, Christi was given another chance.

She was granted parole in January of 2019 after serving 25 years.

“Because living in prison, being away from your friends, family, your loved ones, the people who matter the most, there’s nothing that you’re ever going to do to be able to get those moments back,” said Cheramie.

She urges troubled teens to be careful with the company they keep.

“Do your best to surround yourself with positive people, don’t ever put yourself in a situation where it could lead to a worser situation. Because it’s only going to take one moment to ruin your life,” said Cheramie.

While she will never get the time she served back, Christi is now thriving at the Parole Project, looking to make a difference in other people’s lives.

“And I may not ever be able to make up for everything that I lost. And I’ll never gain those days back, but I’ll make the best that I have for the rest of my life moving forward,” said Cheramie.

Even if this criminal justice reform package passed with bipartisan support, not everyone is a fan.

On a radio show earlier this week, Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry called the legislation, “Probably one of the most failed policies the state has ever embarked upon.”

