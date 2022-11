BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials are responding to a vehicle crash Thursday evening.

EMS says the crash happened around 8 p.m. on Jefferson Hwy, at Azalea Lakes.

Two people were transported to a local hospital and only one is told to be in critical condition.

This is an ongoing story.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.