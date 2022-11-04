Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

LSP graduates 23 new troopers

This morning, Louisiana State Police conducted the historical graduation of Cadet Class 101,...
This morning, Louisiana State Police conducted the historical graduation of Cadet Class 101, the first LSP Cadet Class to be exclusively comprised of prior law enforcement officers from around the state.(Louisiana State Police)
By WAFB staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 3:12 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The following is a press release from the Louisiana State Police:

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - This morning, Louisiana State Police conducted the historical graduation of Cadet Class 101, the first LSP Cadet Class to be exclusively comprised of prior law enforcement officers from around the state. The Louisiana State Police Training Academy hosted the graduation ceremony where 23 individuals completed their dedicated journey to become Louisiana State Troopers.

On July 31, 2022, 28 cadets from across the state began an accelerated 14-week advanced training program to expand upon their foundation of basic law enforcement certifications. Throughout the academy, cadets received training in various subjects including crash investigation, emergency vehicle operations, impaired driving detection, fair and impartial policing, legal aspects and constitutional updates, advanced firearms, and leadership skills in addition to a rigorous physical training regimen. Surrounded by family, friends, and fellow troopers, 23 of those cadets achieved their goal this morning and received the distinguished badge of the Louisiana State Police. Having successfully completed the LSP Training Academy, the newly graduated Troopers will deploy across the state, where they will participate in a 10-14 week field-training program while supervised by a veteran Louisiana State Trooper.

For more information on the process of becoming a Louisiana State Trooper, please visit our recruiting page at http://lsp.org/recruit.html or contact a LSP Recruiter at LSPRecruiting@LA.gov.

For those applicants not meeting LSP minimum qualifications at this time, immediate positions are available within the Louisiana Department of Public Safety. Please visit http://www.civilservice.louisiana.gov or email LSPRecruiting@LA.gov for more information.

The following is a list of graduates and their Troop assignments:

Troop A – Baton Rouge

Grant Auzenne

Tenekia Kemp

Troop B – Kenner

Cory Castin

Amber Chopin-Smith

C.J. Seruntine

Troop C – Gray

Aric Mackay

Henry Perez

Austin Travis

Troop D – Lake Charles

Jesse Jordan

Matthew Verheyden

Troop E – Alexandria

Silas Axsom

James Glenn II

Terry Johnson

Dwayne Rice Jr.

Troop F – Monroe

Arthur Bradshaw

Chason Carroll

Troop G – Bossier City

Trent Perritt

Eddie Thomas Jr.

John Wynn

Troop I – Lafayette

Dustin Lavergne

Tyler Scott

Troop L – Mandeville

James Harper

Todd Henry Jr.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walter Brister, IV, 21of Mandeville, LA,
Son of former NFL player comes forward as driver in deadly hit-and-run
Police said they arrested Jaicedric Williams, 22, on 11 counts of attempted first-degree murder...
Police arrest suspected gunman, 2 others in shooting that injured 11 near Southern
Police have confirmed the individual in the vehicle separate from the bus died from fatal...
Crash involving school bus leaves 1 dead, 9 others hurt; police identify woman killed
Jude Jarreau
“I just want justice,” says girlfriend of hit-and-run victim Jude Jarreau
Zaikiya Duncan and Jova Terrell
5 missing children from Texas found safe in Baton Rouge; suspects arrested, official says

Latest News

East Baton Rouge Deputy Parish Attorney Bob Abbott
EBR deputy parish attorney announces retirement
Breaking news
I-TEAM: 1-year-old dies with fentanyl in his system; DCFS worker claims negligence
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, November 4
Setting the stage for a soggy Saturday
Henry Soileau
Donating blood keeps 2-year-old boy alive