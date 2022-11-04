Facebook
Identity of individuals sought in theft investigation, police say

The Zachary Police Department is working to identify a group of individuals allegedly related...
The Zachary Police Department is working to identify a group of individuals allegedly related to a theft investigation.(Zachary Police Department)
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 9:19 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
ZACHARY, La. (WAFB) - The Zachary Police Department is working to identify a group of individuals allegedly related to a theft investigation.

Details are limited at this time.

Police say if you can identify these individuals, please email the case detective at mjames@zacharypd.org or call (225) 964-2004.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

