Family of LSU alumni hosts Alabama fans this weekend

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Purple and Gold runs in the Rabalais family’s blood. “Go Tigers, beat Bama!”

Except the youngest, Anna Claire, who bleeds Alabama crimson. “Roll Tide!”

This weekend for the big rivalry game, Anna Claire and her friends from Tuscaloosa are staying with her family full of LSU alumni.

“Initially it was a little difficult seeing my only daughter, I have five children, our four oldest were boys and all went to LSU, all graduated from LSU, I graduated from LSU, so it was difficult when I heard for the first time that my daughter was going to go to Alabama. But then we embraced it. It’s been a great experience for her,” Paul Rabalais, Anna Claire’s dad, said.

“Well, a lot of my friends have never been to Baton Rouge so it’s very exciting for them to come here and get to show them everything. And I also have my friends go to LSU, and so I’m really excited for them to meet them, and everyone gets to know each other and show them Baton Rouge,” Anna Claire said.

Her friends, many from Alabama, said they’re excited to see the rivalry game for the first time since their freshman year.

“We’re so excited to be here in Baton Rouge because sophomore year was ruined because of COVID. So, to have two friends have us here, we’re so excited and we’re ready to tailgate,” Emma Blakely said.

They’re already getting a taste of that rivalry, with neighbors playing the LSU Pregame when they see these Alabama fans out.

Even though they are supporting different teams on Saturday, this family always supports each other.

“To have her and her closest friends come to Baton Rouge for the big game this weekend is exciting, so we support all of it except we’ll be cheering for different teams tomorrow night... Go Tigers!” Paul Rabalais said.

