Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Family of LSU alumni hosts Alabama fans this weekend

Purple and Gold runs in the Rabalais family’s blood. “Go Tigers, beat Bama!”
By Kellie Sanchez
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 5:58 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Purple and Gold runs in the Rabalais family’s blood. “Go Tigers, beat Bama!”

Except the youngest, Anna Claire, who bleeds Alabama crimson. “Roll Tide!”

This weekend for the big rivalry game, Anna Claire and her friends from Tuscaloosa are staying with her family full of LSU alumni.

“Initially it was a little difficult seeing my only daughter, I have five children, our four oldest were boys and all went to LSU, all graduated from LSU, I graduated from LSU, so it was difficult when I heard for the first time that my daughter was going to go to Alabama. But then we embraced it. It’s been a great experience for her,” Paul Rabalais, Anna Claire’s dad, said.

“Well, a lot of my friends have never been to Baton Rouge so it’s very exciting for them to come here and get to show them everything. And I also have my friends go to LSU, and so I’m really excited for them to meet them, and everyone gets to know each other and show them Baton Rouge,” Anna Claire said.

Her friends, many from Alabama, said they’re excited to see the rivalry game for the first time since their freshman year.

“We’re so excited to be here in Baton Rouge because sophomore year was ruined because of COVID. So, to have two friends have us here, we’re so excited and we’re ready to tailgate,” Emma Blakely said.

They’re already getting a taste of that rivalry, with neighbors playing the LSU Pregame when they see these Alabama fans out.

Even though they are supporting different teams on Saturday, this family always supports each other.

“To have her and her closest friends come to Baton Rouge for the big game this weekend is exciting, so we support all of it except we’ll be cheering for different teams tomorrow night... Go Tigers!” Paul Rabalais said.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walter Brister, IV, 21of Mandeville, LA,
Son of former NFL player comes forward as driver in deadly hit-and-run
Police said they arrested Jaicedric Williams, 22, on 11 counts of attempted first-degree murder...
Police arrest suspected gunman, 2 others in shooting that injured 11 near Southern
Police have confirmed the individual in the vehicle separate from the bus died from fatal...
Crash involving school bus leaves 1 dead, 9 others hurt; police identify woman killed
Jude Jarreau
“I just want justice,” says girlfriend of hit-and-run victim Jude Jarreau
Zaikiya Duncan and Jova Terrell
5 missing children from Texas found safe in Baton Rouge; suspects arrested, official says

Latest News

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, November 4
Setting the stage for a soggy Saturday
Crime Stoppers
Capital Region Crime Stoppers hosts annual ceremony; honors law enforcement and partners
Jahrei Paul, 1
I-TEAM: 1-year-old dies with fentanyl in his system; DCFS worker claims negligence
The Capital Region Crime Stoppers has become a big key in solving crime in the Baton Rouge area.
Capital Region Crime Stoppers hosts annual ceremony; honors law enforcement and partners