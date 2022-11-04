Family of 4 safe after garage fire

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A family of four is safe after a garage fire at their home, according to the Baton Rouge Fire Department.

The fire happened on Claycut Road, not far from S. Acadian Thruway just after 11 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 3.

BRFD says the unattached garage at the back of the house was fully engulfed in flames.

Firefighters worked to protect nearby structures while crews got the fire under control.

The house had slight heat damage but the garage is considered a total loss.

Investigators are working to determine cause of the fire.

BRPD, EMS and Entergy also responded to the scene.

