EBR deputy parish attorney announces retirement

East Baton Rouge Deputy Parish Attorney Bob Abbott
By Lester Duhé and Josh Auzenne
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 2:24 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A high-ranking member of the East Baton Rouge Parish Attorney’s office has announced his retirement.

Deputy Parish Attorney Bob Abbott says he will leave the office effective Dec. 31, 2022.

While a reason was not given, the announcement comes amid the aftermath of the controversial stormwater fee proposal which involved back-and-forth blame game involving that office and the mayor’s office..

Parish Attorney Andy Dotson emailed council members and administrators to inform them of the retirement.

“Council members, I am writing to notify you that Deputy Parish Attorney Bob Abbott has announced his retirement effective December 31, 2022,” the email said. “We thank Bob for his service and for the unconditional commitment and dedication he has given to the city-parish throughout the last 25 years.”

RELATED STORIES:

Metro Council members voted to create a Stormwater Public Utility District that was touted to allow the city-parish to “better plan, build, and maintain the stormwater sewer system.” That newly formed effort would be funded by the utility fee, which would bill parish residents an additional charge based on the square footage of impervious surfaces on their property.

East Baton Parish Mayor Broome requested the stormwater fee proposal be removed from the Metro Council’s agenda amid confusion regarding a legal non-disclosure agreement. The Metro Council also canceled the remaining public meetings.

Kelvin Hill, the assistant chief administrative officer within the EBR city-parish government submitted a resignation letter to Mayor-President Broome last month amid the controversy.

Dotson did not immediately return a phone call seeking comment.

