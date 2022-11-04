CFP National Championship Trophy going on display at 2 Walmarts in BR Friday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - For college football fans, there’s a chance for you to get a glimpse at a piece of history in a place you’d least expect.

On Friday, Nov. 4, the College Football Playoff (CFP) National Championship Trophy will be on display at two different Walmarts in Baton Rouge.

Walmart Walmart 17585 Airline Hwy. 10550 Burbank Drive Prairieville, La. Baton Rouge, La. Noon - 2 p.m. 3 - 5 p.m.

Fans will get the chance to view and have their photo taken with the brand new 24k gold trophy that will be awarded to the 2023 College Football Playoff champion on Jan. 9, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

This is the ninth year of the College Football Playoff and the gold trophy.

Previous winners include: Ohio State (2014 season); Alabama (2015, 2017 and 2020); Clemson (2016 and 2018); LSU (2019); and Georgia (2021).

According to officials, every year, a new trophy is made. Each winning school keeps the CFP National Championship Trophy for permanent display on campus.

