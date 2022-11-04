Catholic rallies in 4th quarter to get past Zachary

ZACHARY, La. (WAFB) - The battle for bragging rights and the outright District 4-5A championship was on the line between Zachary and Catholic on Thursday, Nov. 3.

After trailing 21-7 in the third quarter, the Bears scored 17 unanswered points in the fourth quarter, including a 39-yard field with :14 left to secure the 24-21 win.

