Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Capital Region Crime Stoppers hosts annual ceremony; honors law enforcement and partners

The Capital Region Crime Stoppers has become a big key in solving crime in the Baton Rouge area.
By Miranda Thomas
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 6:27 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Capital Region Crime Stoppers has become a big key in solving crime in the Baton Rouge area.

The international nonprofit allows people to give anonymous tips that could get them a reward, and the driving factor behind Crime Stoppers is that cash reward.

The 6th Annual Crime Stoppers Luncheon was held on Friday, Nov. 4, to help raise money to keep the program running, while also honoring law enforcement.

Sid Newman is a former homicide detective who would look for new ways to bridge the gap between community members and law enforcement. He is also the man who first brought Crime Stoppers to metro Baton Rouge.

“You’d go to a crime scene, and you knew people knew who committed a crime; they were scared to death to say anything about it because they didn’t want to become the next victim,” said Newman.

Newman brought Crime Stoppers to the Capital City in 1982. In the first year, Newman says the nonprofit paid out about $11,000 in cash rewards. Today, Crime Stoppers has been known to award $11,000 in just one month.

“Without the tips, a lot of cases would go unsolved during the year, so it takes the public and the police department working together to solve crime; police can’t do it on their own,” said Jonny Dunnam, executive director for Capital Region Crime Stoppers.

Forty years later, this ceremony honors law enforcement agencies and partners for their efforts to help stop crime statewide.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walter Brister, IV, 21of Mandeville, LA,
Son of former NFL player comes forward as driver in deadly hit-and-run
Police said they arrested Jaicedric Williams, 22, on 11 counts of attempted first-degree murder...
Police arrest suspected gunman, 2 others in shooting that injured 11 near Southern
Police have confirmed the individual in the vehicle separate from the bus died from fatal...
Crash involving school bus leaves 1 dead, 9 others hurt; police identify woman killed
Jude Jarreau
“I just want justice,” says girlfriend of hit-and-run victim Jude Jarreau
Zaikiya Duncan and Jova Terrell
5 missing children from Texas found safe in Baton Rouge; suspects arrested, official says

Latest News

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, November 4
Setting the stage for a soggy Saturday
Family of LSU alumni hosts Alabama fans this weekend
Jahrei Paul, 1
I-TEAM: 1-year-old dies with fentanyl in his system; DCFS worker claims negligence
The Capital Region Crime Stoppers has become a big key in solving crime in the Baton Rouge area.
Capital Region Crime Stoppers hosts annual ceremony; honors law enforcement and partners