BRPD investigating shooting on North 31st Street
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 7:10 PM CDT|Updated: Nov. 3, 2022 at 10:13 PM CDT
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened on Saturday, Oct. 29.
According to officials, the shooting happened around 9:18 a.m., in the 2500 block of North 31st Street.
Randall Parker, 64, was transported to a local hospital and died days after from his injuries, officials say.
Detectives say Parker was shot after stopping to assist a female victim who was being attacked by an unknown male suspect.
Anyone having information on this shooting is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at 344-7867.
