BRPD investigating shooting on North Street

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened on North 31 St., on Saturday, Oct. 29.

According to officials, the shooting happened around 9:18 a.m., in the 2500 block of North 31st Street.

Randall Parker, 64, was transported to a local hospital and died days after from his injuries, officials say.

Detectives say Parker was shot after stopping to assist a female victim who was being attacked by an unknown male suspect.

Anyone having information on this shooting is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at 344-7867.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.