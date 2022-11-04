Facebook
BRPD investigating shooting on North Street

Generic and blurry police lights from a cruiser vehicle and car headlights behind yellow crime scene do not cross caution tape at night.(Ajax9 | Getty Images/iStockphoto)
By WAFB STAFF
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 7:10 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened on North 31 St., on Saturday, Oct. 29.

According to officials, the shooting happened around 9:18 a.m., in the 2500 block of North 31st Street.

Randall Parker, 64, was transported to a local hospital and died days after from his injuries, officials say.

Detectives say Parker was shot after stopping to assist a female victim who was being attacked by an unknown male suspect.

Anyone having information on this shooting is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at 344-7867.

