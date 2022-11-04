Arrest warrants issued in murder of 15-year-old killed near Bogalusa High football stadium, police say

BOGALUSA, La. (WVUE) - Arrest warrants have been issued for three suspects in the murder of 15-year-old Jerry Smith, of Covington, who was killed outside of the Bogalusa High football stadium while a game was in progress.

Smith was killed on Oct. 14 after he got involved in a gunfight with other suspects outside of the stadiums while Bogalusa High was playing a game with Jewel Sumner.

A district court judge has signed a warrant for Lakendall Travon Brown for second-degree murder, illegal use of dangerous weapons, and aggravated criminal damage to property. Additional warrants have been issued for Jerome Shaquille Wilson and Jordan Smith, Jr., both are facing a recommendation of obstruction of justice charges.

Brown turned himself in with his attorney Friday (Nov. 4) afternoon. He was arrested and booked at the Bogalusa City jail. The other two suspects still remain at large.

Suspect Lakendall Travon Brown was arrested and booked in Bogalusa City Jail. (Bogalusa Police Department)

Police say that they are still waiting on forensic evidence from the crime lab and additional recommended charges are possible.

Police are asking anyone with information that could lead to the arrest of the three suspects to call Bogalusa police at 985-732-6238.

