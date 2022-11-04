Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Arrest warrants issued in murder of 15-year-old killed near Bogalusa High football stadium, police say

Police still looking for suspects involved in Bogalusa shooting that killed a 15-year-old
Police still looking for suspects involved in Bogalusa shooting that killed a 15-year-old
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 9:07 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOGALUSA, La. (WVUE) - Arrest warrants have been issued for three suspects in the murder of 15-year-old Jerry Smith, of Covington, who was killed outside of the Bogalusa High football stadium while a game was in progress.

Smith was killed on Oct. 14 after he got involved in a gunfight with other suspects outside of the stadiums while Bogalusa High was playing a game with Jewel Sumner.

A district court judge has signed a warrant for Lakendall Travon Brown for second-degree murder, illegal use of dangerous weapons, and aggravated criminal damage to property. Additional warrants have been issued for Jerome Shaquille Wilson and Jordan Smith, Jr., both are facing a recommendation of obstruction of justice charges.

Brown turned himself in with his attorney Friday (Nov. 4) afternoon. He was arrested and booked at the Bogalusa City jail. The other two suspects still remain at large.

Suspect Lakendall Travon Brown was arrested and booked in Bogalusa City Jail.
Suspect Lakendall Travon Brown was arrested and booked in Bogalusa City Jail.(Bogalusa Police Department)

Police say that they are still waiting on forensic evidence from the crime lab and additional recommended charges are possible.

Police are asking anyone with information that could lead to the arrest of the three suspects to call Bogalusa police at 985-732-6238.

READ MORE

Albany forfeits highly contested season finale at Bogalusa over safety concerns

Three shooters, including slain teen, traded nearly 20 gunshots outside Bogalusa football game, police say

Arrest made in connection to fatal drive-by shooting in Bogalusa last August

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walter Brister, IV, 21of Mandeville, LA,
Son of former NFL player comes forward as driver in deadly hit-and-run
Police said they arrested Jaicedric Williams, 22, on 11 counts of attempted first-degree murder...
Police arrest suspected gunman, 2 others in shooting that injured 11 near Southern
Police have confirmed the individual in the vehicle separate from the bus died from fatal...
Crash involving school bus leaves 1 dead, 9 others hurt; police identify woman killed
Jude Jarreau
“I just want justice,” says girlfriend of hit-and-run victim Jude Jarreau
Zaikiya Duncan and Jova Terrell
5 missing children from Texas found safe in Baton Rouge; suspects arrested, official says

Latest News

Hundreds of thousands of items have been recalled including shoes and air fresheners.
Recall Roundup: Friday, Nov. 4
A high-ranking member of the East Baton Rouge Parish Attorney’s office has announced his...
EBR deputy parish attorney announces retirement
SMART LIVING: Scary Relationships
This morning, Louisiana State Police conducted the historical graduation of Cadet Class 101,...
LSP graduates 23 new troopers
East Baton Rouge Deputy Parish Attorney Bob Abbott
EBR deputy parish attorney announces retirement