2 in critical condition following crash on Jefferson Hwy.

EMS says the crash happened around 8 p.m. on Jefferson Hwy, at Azalea Lakes.
EMS says the crash happened around 8 p.m. on Jefferson Hwy, at Azalea Lakes.(St. George Fire Department)
By Kamren Phillips
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 8:58 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials responded to a vehicle crash Thursday (Nov. 3) evening.

EMS says the crash happened around 8 p.m. on Jefferson Hwy., at Azalea Lakes.

According to the St. George Fire Department, when crews arrived they found one person physically pinned inside of their vehicle.

They were removed within 30 minutes.

Due to the distance from the hospital and the critical nature of the injuries, Acadian Air Med was called to the scene but ended up not being needed.

Two people were taken to a local hospital in critical condition, officials said.

