Storms likely on Saturday, locally heavy rain possible

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Quiet weather continues today as high pressure prevails along the northern Gulf Coast. We’ll enjoy plenty of sunshine from start to finish, with another afternoon of well above normal temperatures as highs reach the mid 80s.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, November 3 (WAFB)

Weekend Rain, Possibly Heavy

Clouds and moisture will begin to return to the area on Friday in advance of our next storm system. Only a slight chance of showers is expected though, with highs again reaching the mid 80s. High school football games should avoid any major weather issues, but isolated showers can’t be ruled out.

The main event will be a line of showers and t-storms expected to move into the area by early Saturday.

An isolated strong storm can’t be ruled out, but the Storm Prediction Center has yet to outline any severe weather threat for our area. The biggest concern will be the potential for locally heavy rainfall. The Weather Prediction Center (WPC) has a Level 1/4 (marginal) risk of flooding posted. The WPC rainfall outlook shows totals averaging 0.75″ to 2.00″, but locally higher amounts are possible.

LSU Tailgating & Football

Other than claiming your spot early on Saturday, you might want to be ready to postpone most of your tailgating until afternoon. Showers and t-storms are likely during the morning, but the good news is we continue to see signs that things will trend drier into the afternoon. I only have a slight chance of showers posted for the game itself, with kickoff temperatures in the low 70s falling into the mid 60s by the end of the game.

Tropical Update

Lisa made landfall along the coast of Belize late Wednesday as a Category 1 hurricane. It will continue to cross parts of Central America today and could eventually emerge in the southern Gulf as a much weaker system. It is not expected to threaten the U.S. Gulf Coast.

Farther out in the Atlantic, Martin also became a hurricane on Wednesday. It is racing northward over the northern Atlantic and expected to become a powerful non-tropical low later today. There are a couple other features we’re tracking in the western Atlantic, but neither is of much concern to our area at this point in time.

