Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Saints receiver Michael Thomas expected to be out for the rest of the season, Dennis Allen says

FILE - New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas (13) is seen before an NFL football game...
FILE - New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas (13) is seen before an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in New Orleans. The Saints have decided to place receiver Michael Thomas on injured reserve because of a dislocated toe that has not responded well to rehab, coach Dennis Allen said Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman, File)(Tyler Kaufman | AP)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas is expected to be out for the rest of the season, according to Dennis Allen.

Thomas was placed on the Saints’ injured reserve list because of a dislocated toe injury. Thomas had missed the Saints’ past five games. Allen said Thomas worked hard to rehabilitate the injury in hopes of coming back this season and avoiding surgery.

Thomas only played in three games this season, catching 16 passes for 171 yards and three touchdowns.

The Saints will play against the Baltimore Ravens in the Superdome Monday night. The game will be on FOX 8. Coverage of the Saints game starts at 4 p.m. on FOX 8.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walter Brister, IV, 21of Mandeville, LA,
Son of former NFL player comes forward as driver in deadly hit-and-run
Police said they arrested Jaicedric Williams, 22, on 11 counts of attempted first-degree murder...
Police arrest suspected gunman, 2 others in shooting that injured 11 near Southern
Police have confirmed the individual in the vehicle separate from the bus died from fatal...
Crash involving school bus leaves 1 dead, 9 others hurt; police identify woman killed
Jude Jarreau
“I just want justice,” says girlfriend of hit-and-run victim Jude Jarreau
Zaikiya Duncan and Jova Terrell
5 missing children from Texas found safe in Baton Rouge; suspects arrested, official says

Latest News

FILE - Former Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid walks to a courtroom at the Jackson...
Former NFL coach Britt Reid gets 3 years in prison after drunken driving crash that injured child
This is a photo of Adam Zimmer of the Minnesota Vikings NFL football team. This image reflects...
Bengals offensive analyst Adam Zimmer dies at 38
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) stretches for a first down against Las Vegas...
Kamara ‘not interested’ in playing anywhere but New Orleans
Alvin Kamara scores his second TD of the day against the Raiders.
Alvin Kamara, resurgent defense power Saints to 24-0 victory over Raiders