Saints receiver Michael Thomas expected to be out for the rest of the season, Dennis Allen says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas is expected to be out for the rest of the season, according to Dennis Allen.

Saints’ HC Dennis Allen told reporters today that he does not expect WR Michael Thomas to play again this season. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 3, 2022

Thomas was placed on the Saints’ injured reserve list because of a dislocated toe injury. Thomas had missed the Saints’ past five games. Allen said Thomas worked hard to rehabilitate the injury in hopes of coming back this season and avoiding surgery.

Thomas only played in three games this season, catching 16 passes for 171 yards and three touchdowns.

The Saints will play against the Baltimore Ravens in the Superdome Monday night. The game will be on FOX 8. Coverage of the Saints game starts at 4 p.m. on FOX 8.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.