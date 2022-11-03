Property owner throws alleged drug dealers’ items to curb, after narcotics bust near elementary school in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Over the course of the last two months, East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office Narcotics division conducted an investigation into a drug trafficking organization operating in the Baton Rouge area.

5 adults and 3 juveniles were arrested during the drug bust near a Baton Rouge elementary school. And fentanyl, guns, and other drugs were seized during the raid.

Now the owner of the apartment complex where the drug dealing allegedly took place, is wasting no time in cleaning the place up.

One after the other. This was the scene Wednesday afternoon at this apartment building on Rio Drive in Baton Rouge.

Trash bags filled with items were thrown from the balconies of the top two units in the complex.

It’s the spot where EBRSO deputies say a group of 8 people was selling narcotics right next to Merrydale Elementary School.

“Yeah, I saw it on the news. Channel 9 News at that,” said Tony, a neighbor.

The news shocked neighbors who live nearby, as children always pass by near the home when school lets out.

“I don’t agree with it at all. Take it somewhere where they find it acceptable. We just don’t accept it around here, never have and never will,” said Tony.

Two units at the apartment complex have been shut down, and the tenants’ items have been tossed to the curb.

“He doesn’t want none at all. He wants this place cleaned up, he wants it done right away and that’s what we’re here for,” said Charles Pearl, with Charles Pearl Construction and Maintenance.

The owner of the complex called Pearl and his company to help clean up the mess at the property.

Saying he was unaware of anything illegal going on inside these walls.

“He doesn’t want nothing that was affiliated with what happened on his property, so we are sending it straight to the road,” said Pearl.

We’re told the owner now plans to renovate the entire complex to make it more family-friendly in the future.

“I didn’t know that they had that going on. They didn’t seem like they had that going on so they seemed like nice people. I didn’t think that would be going on over there,” said Patrice West, a neighbor.

West is shocked and says the people who lived in the complex were always friendly to her.

“It’s sad. Sad to see that that’s what was going on in the neighborhood,” she said.

The following is a press release from the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office:

Over the course of the last two months, EBRSO Narcotics conducted an investigation into a drug trafficking organization (DTO) operating in the Baton Rouge area. This investigation was initiated after Agents received an anonymous complaint, which advised that the Donald Lacour aka “Dumbway” and Markeith Smith were the leaders of the DTO and were using an apartment on Rio Drive directly next to Merrydale Elementary School to sell narcotics. Through the course of the investigation several controlled purchases of crack cocaine and hundreds of hours of surveillance were conducted. As a result EBRSO Narcotics obtained search warrants for 11 locations in East Baton Rouge Parish and 1 in Livingston Parish (LPSO).

On November 1, 2022, EBRSO Narcotics with the assistance of NUMEROUS Agencies and Divisions (LISTED BELOW), executed all 12 of the above search warrants. The following seizures and arrests are a result:

Seized Narcotics and Currency (Approx. totals)

· 19 grams of Fentanyl (Approx. street value $1,900)

· 120 pounds of Marijuana (Approx. street value $240,000)

· 3.2 grams of Crack Cocaine

· 15 pressed meth pills

· 7 pints of Promethazine syrup

· Blender with fentanyl residue

· Press with fentanyl residue

· $9,740 (Pending seizure EBRSO)

· $5,472 (Pending seizure LPSO)

Seized Firearms (9) and Ballistic Vest (1)

· Glock 9mm handgun (reported stolen)

· Glock .40 handgun

· Glock .45 handgun

· Glock .40 handgun

· Taurus 9mm handgun

· Smith and Wesson .40 handgun

· Palmetto AR-15 pistol

· Draco .762 AK Pistol

· 1 ballistic vest

· Glock .45 handgun (LPSO)

Donald Lacour (12-9-86)

· Distribution of Schedule II Narcotics (3 counts, affidavit warrant)

· PWITD Schedule I Narcotics (marijuana)

· PWITD Schedule II Narcotics (2 counts, crack cocaine and fentanyl)

· PWITD Legend Drug (promethazine)

· Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

· Illegal Carrying of a Firearm w/CDS

· Illegal Carrying of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon

· Violation of a Protection Order

· Illegal Use of Body Armor

· Violation of CDS Law in Drug Free Zone (within 2000 feet of school property)

Mitchell Johnson (1-8-99)

· PWITD Schedule I Narcotics (marijuana)

· PWITD Schedule II Narcotics (2 counts, crack cocaine and fentanyl

· PWITD Legend Drug (promethazine)

· Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

· Illegal Carrying of a Firearm w/CDS

Naajee Robinson (6-4-00)

· PWITD Schedule I Narcotics (marijuana)

· PWITD Schedule II Narcotics (amphetamine pills)

· PWITD Legend Drug (promethazine)

· Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

· Illegal Carrying of a Firearm w/CDS

· Resisting an Officer

Sylvester Gray (2-13-01)

· PWITD Schedule I Narcotics (marijuana)

· PWITD Schedule II Narcotics (amphetamine pills)

· PWITD Legend Drug (promethazine)

· Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

· Illegal Carrying of a Firearm w/CDS

· Resisting an Officer

****17YO JUVENILE*****

· PWITD Schedule I Narcotics (marijuana)

· PWITD Schedule II Narcotics (amphetamine pills)

· PWITD Legend Drug (promethazine)

· Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

· Illegal Carrying of a Firearm w/CDS

· Resisting an Officer

· Juvenile Court Warrant (2 counts)

*****15YO JUVENILE*****

· Illegal Possession of a Stolen Firearm

· Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

· Juvenile Court Warrant (3 counts)

*****17YO JUVENILE*****

· Illegal Possession of a Stolen Firearm

· Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Arrested in Livingston

Markeith Smith (12-21-00)

· PWITD Schedule 1 Narcotics (marijuana)

· Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

· Illegal Carrying of a Firearm w/CDS

***A large portion of this case was made possible by the Fentanyl overtime funding provided by the State via Senator Bodi White.***

Assisting Agencies and Divisions

EBRSO SWAT

EBRSO K-9

EBRSO SCAT

EBRSO Air Support

EBRSO Prison Transportation

EBRSO Intelligence

BRPD SRT

BRPD K-9

LSP SWAT

LSP Narcotics

Zachary PD SRT

Central Police Department

LPSO Narcotics

DEA Task Force (BRPD and Iberville Sheriff’s Office)

HSI Air Support

National Guard Air Support

