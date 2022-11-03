Facebook
Power restored after equipment failure forces outage

By WAFB Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 7:16 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An equipment failure was the cause of a power outage in Baton Rouge early Thursday, Nov. 3.

Entergy customers were impacted by the outage along S. Sherwood Forest Blvd., near Southfork Drive.

Spokesman for Entergy Louisiana, David Freese, stated the outage was related to equipment failure on the distribution system.

The outage began just before 3 a.m.

According to Entergy Louisiana’s website, as of noon, power had been restored to most of the customers in the impacted area.

CLICK HERE TO VIEW ENTERGY’S POWER OUTAGE MAP.

