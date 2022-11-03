Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Patients thank doctors for using life-saving technology for heart problems

Hospital
Hospital(WRDW)
By Kellie Sanchez
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 5:39 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - “Almost like I was dying end up having to go to the emergency room night because I couldn’t breathe, and I couldn’t walk,” Kris Kirkman said, describing how he felt going to the hospital when he found out he had congestive heart failure.

“Well, that night we were in the emergency room I think for 8 hours, and we’ve been moved from room to room, to hallway to the hallway and one of the doctors came up to us and he started rambling off a bunch of stuff and he said, you have congestive heart failure. And I think we were just both in shock and didn’t really understand the severity of it,” Kirkman said.

Thanks to doctors from the Cardiovascular Institute of the South, Baton Rouge General, and a small heart pump called an Impella CP; Kirkman was able to return home to his wife and three kids the day after surgery.

“For people who have multiple blockages and low heart function, this kind of procedure can help them to have improved their functional capacity, improved their exercise capacity, and improve the heart function,” said Dr. Niksad Abraham.

Abraham said this technology is giving people more options when they come into the hospital with heart problems.

“We can do much more advanced procedures that once were thought not so possible, so we have many more options, so I want everybody to know that people want to realize that if your doctors said there’s nothing much you can do, you can get a second opinion,” Abraham said.

Thursday, patients got to formally thank the doctors who saved their lives and learn more about the technology that doctors use.

“Dr. Abraham saved my life, he really did. I know I wouldn’t be here today. By getting in touch with him, he was able to save my life and I owe him that for the rest of my life.”

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walter Brister, IV, 21of Mandeville, LA,
Son of former NFL player comes forward as driver in deadly hit-and-run
Police said they arrested Jaicedric Williams, 22, on 11 counts of attempted first-degree murder...
Police arrest suspected gunman, 2 others in shooting that injured 11 near Southern
Police have confirmed the individual in the vehicle separate from the bus died from fatal...
Crash involving school bus leaves 1 dead, 9 others hurt; police identify woman killed
Jude Jarreau
“I just want justice,” says girlfriend of hit-and-run victim Jude Jarreau
Zaikiya Duncan and Jova Terrell
5 missing children from Texas found safe in Baton Rouge; suspects arrested, official says

Latest News

East Baton Rouge Parish school system
EBR Schools & NYC Schools receive prestigious $3.5 million grant
Will a shortage of Diesel hit Louisiana? Expert offers insight
Superintendent Sito Narcisse announced the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation awarded East Baton...
EBR Schools & NYC Schools receive prestigious $3.5 million grant
Coda Stovall
Suspect arrested for first-degree rape on LSU’s campus reportedly met victim on social media