Nearly 1,400 Entergy customers without power in BR
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 7:16 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A power outage was reported in Baton Rouge early Thursday, Nov. 3.
According to Entergy Louisiana’s website, as of 7:30 a.m., nearly 1,400 Entergy customers were impacted by the outage along S. Sherwood Forest Blvd., near Southfork Drive.
The outage began just before 6 a.m. with an estimated restoration time listed as 9:30 a.m.
WAFB has reached out to Entergy Louisiana officials for more information.
CLICK HERE TO VIEW ENTERGY’S POWER OUTAGE MAP.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
