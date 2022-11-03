Nearly 1,400 Entergy customers without power in BR

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A power outage was reported in Baton Rouge early Thursday, Nov. 3.

According to Entergy Louisiana’s website, as of 7:30 a.m., nearly 1,400 Entergy customers were impacted by the outage along S. Sherwood Forest Blvd., near Southfork Drive.

The outage began just before 6 a.m. with an estimated restoration time listed as 9:30 a.m.

WAFB has reached out to Entergy Louisiana officials for more information.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

