Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Nearly 1,400 Entergy customers without power in BR

The outage began just before 3:30 a.m. with an estimated restoration time listed as 6:30 a.m.
The outage began just before 3:30 a.m. with an estimated restoration time listed as 6:30 a.m.(Entergy Louisiana)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 7:16 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A power outage was reported in Baton Rouge early Thursday, Nov. 3.

According to Entergy Louisiana’s website, as of 7:30 a.m., nearly 1,400 Entergy customers were impacted by the outage along S. Sherwood Forest Blvd., near Southfork Drive.

The outage began just before 6 a.m. with an estimated restoration time listed as 9:30 a.m.

WAFB has reached out to Entergy Louisiana officials for more information.

CLICK HERE TO VIEW ENTERGY’S POWER OUTAGE MAP.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walter Brister, IV, 21of Mandeville, LA,
Son of former NFL player comes forward as driver in deadly hit-and-run
Police said they arrested Jaicedric Williams, 22, on 11 counts of attempted first-degree murder...
Police arrest suspected gunman, 2 others in shooting that injured 11 near Southern
Police have confirmed the individual in the vehicle separate from the bus died from fatal...
Crash involving school bus leaves 1 dead, 9 others hurt; police identify woman killed
Jude Jarreau
“I just want justice,” says girlfriend of hit-and-run victim Jude Jarreau
Zaikiya Duncan and Jova Terrell
5 missing children from Texas found safe in Baton Rouge; suspects arrested, official says

Latest News

Evacuations have been ordered in St. James Parish after a train derailed and began leaking...
Hydrochloric acid leak, train derailment prompt evacuations in St. James Parish
Baton Rouge Police Department
1 stabbed on Convention Street, police say
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, November 3
Storms likely on Saturday, locally heavy rain possible
Alzheimer’s Awareness Month: Memory screenings, activity workshops in the Capital City