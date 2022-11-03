Motorcycle crashes on LSU campus, officials say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Emergency officials are responding to reports of a crash on LSU’s campus Thursday afternoon, Nov. 3.

Emergency responders said a motorcycle hit a tree on Dalrymple Drive.

One person was brought to the hospital, according to officials.

No other details have been released at this time.

This is a developing story. Please check back for more details.

