Motorcycle crashes on LSU campus, officials say
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 3:48 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Emergency officials are responding to reports of a crash on LSU’s campus Thursday afternoon, Nov. 3.
Emergency responders said a motorcycle hit a tree on Dalrymple Drive.
One person was brought to the hospital, according to officials.
No other details have been released at this time.
This is a developing story. Please check back for more details.
