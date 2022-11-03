LSP asking for help in fatal hit-and-run involving a pedestrian in Tangipahoa Parish

TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana State Police are asking for the public’s help in a fatal hit-and-run that occurred in Tangipahoa Parish on Tuesday, Nov. 2.

According to LSP, around 10:45 a.m. they were notified of a hit-and-run involving a pedestrian on LA Hwy 1040 near Pumpkin Center Road.

Officials state that the pedestrian was walking west on LA Hwy 1040 around 2 a.m. on Nov. 2. The area was dark and had no streetlights. As the pedestrian was walking he was struck by an unknown vehicle traveling west. The vehicle left the scene after the collision.

The pedestrian suffered fatal injuries and died at the scene.

Troopers do not have a description of the suspect’s hit-and-run vehicle. Troopers are asking the public to contact Louisiana State Police Troop L at (985-893-6250) if they have any information pertaining to this crash.

