JACQUES TALK: Andrew Whitworth

LSU great Andrew Whitworth will be an honorary captain for the No. 10 Tigers home game against No. 6 Alabama in Tiger Stadium.
By Jacques Doucet
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 7:05 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU great Andrew Whitworth will be an honorary captain for the No. 10 Tigers home game against No. 6 Alabama in Tiger Stadium.

Whitworth was at LSU from 2001-2005, winning a national championship in 2003. He went on to a 16-year career in the NFL, finishing his professional career with a Super Bowl victory for the Los Angeles Rams.

Whitworth was also named the Walter Payton Man of the Year for his efforts through philanthropy off the field.

