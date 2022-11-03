JACQUES TALK: Alan Faneca

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Former LSU star offensive lineman and Pro Football Hall of Famer Alan Faneca joins Jacques Talk for a great discussion. Faneca shares his thoughts on No. 10 LSU hosting No. 6 Alabama and his playing career with the Tigers, along with the much more serious topic of his long battle against epilepsy.

Faneca’s professional career included 10 years with the Pittsburgh Steelers, a Super Bowl victory with the franchise, and six first-team All-Pro selections.

Faneca missed just two games total with the Steelers, before playing two years with the New York Jets and completing his professional career with the Arizona Cardinals. Playing at 6-foot-5 and 316 pounds, Faneca was also a second-team All-Pro pick with the Jets and was named to the Pro Bowl nine times.

He was an LSU Tiger from 1994-97. After initially being recruited by former head coach Curley Hallman, Faneca witnessed dark days in Baton Rouge at the beginning before he and his teammates enjoyed great times together in the years to come under Gerry DiNardo.

