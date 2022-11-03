Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

JACQUES TALK: Alan Faneca

Former LSU star offensive lineman and Pro Football Hall of Famer Alan Faneca joins Jacques Talk for a great discussion.
By Jacques Doucet
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 3:46 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Former LSU star offensive lineman and Pro Football Hall of Famer Alan Faneca joins Jacques Talk for a great discussion. Faneca shares his thoughts on No. 10 LSU hosting No. 6 Alabama and his playing career with the Tigers, along with the much more serious topic of his long battle against epilepsy.

Faneca’s professional career included 10 years with the Pittsburgh Steelers, a Super Bowl victory with the franchise, and six first-team All-Pro selections.

Faneca missed just two games total with the Steelers, before playing two years with the New York Jets and completing his professional career with the Arizona Cardinals. Playing at 6-foot-5 and 316 pounds, Faneca was also a second-team All-Pro pick with the Jets and was named to the Pro Bowl nine times.

He was an LSU Tiger from 1994-97. After initially being recruited by former head coach Curley Hallman, Faneca witnessed dark days in Baton Rouge at the beginning before he and his teammates enjoyed great times together in the years to come under Gerry DiNardo.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walter Brister, IV, 21of Mandeville, LA,
Son of former NFL player comes forward as driver in deadly hit-and-run
Police said they arrested Jaicedric Williams, 22, on 11 counts of attempted first-degree murder...
Police arrest suspected gunman, 2 others in shooting that injured 11 near Southern
Police have confirmed the individual in the vehicle separate from the bus died from fatal...
Crash involving school bus leaves 1 dead, 9 others hurt; police identify woman killed
Jude Jarreau
“I just want justice,” says girlfriend of hit-and-run victim Jude Jarreau
Zaikiya Duncan and Jova Terrell
5 missing children from Texas found safe in Baton Rouge; suspects arrested, official says

Latest News

Jordy Culotta Show - LSU vs Alabama Preview W/ Michael Bratton | Zach Ewing | Nick Saban on LSU
Jordy Culotta Show - LSU vs Alabama Preview W/ Michael Bratton | Zach Ewing | Nick Saban on LSU
JACQUES TALK: Alan Faneca
JACQUES TALK: Andrew Whitworth.
JACQUES TALK: Andrew Whitworth
JACQUES TALK: Andrew Whitworth