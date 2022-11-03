Facebook
Hydrochloric acid leak, train derailment prompt evacuations in St. James Parish

Evacuations have been ordered for people who live near a train derailment and acid leak in Paulina.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 2:53 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
ST. JAMES PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Evacuations have been ordered for people who live in the community of Paulina, La. in St. James Parish after a train car derailment on LA 642 Wednesday (Nov. 2) afternoon.

Officials report the rail car carrying 20,000 gallons of hydrochloric acid began leaking because of the derailment.

The St. James Parish Sheriff’s Office says as of 5:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 3, several roads remain closed:

  • LA 44 is closed from Antioch Street to Rev. Dr. Samuel Jones
  • LA 642 from LA 44 to Sugarhouse St is fully Closed.
  • LA 44 west of LA 3193 is open to residents only.

Authorities added the evacuation zone is still in effect. Drivers are asked to plan trips accordingly and use alternate routes.

LA 44 is closed from Antioch Street to Rev. Dr. Samuel Jones LA 642 from LA 44 to Sugarhouse St is fully Closed. LA...

Posted by St. James Parish Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, November 2, 2022

People who live along Hwy. 44 between the ADM grain elevator and Carlos Bar, as well as those north of the railroad tracks on Hwy. 642 to Snyder Road, were asked to evacuate to the Lutcher Senior Center in Convent. People who cannot evacuate can call (225) 562-2200 for arrangements to be made.

Evacuations have been ordered in St. James Parish after a train derailed and began leaking...
Evacuations have been ordered in St. James Parish after a train derailed and began leaking chemicals on Wed., Nov. 2, Sheriff Willy Martin says.(WAFB)

More evacuations might be necessary said Sheriff Willy Martin.

Avoid area due to an on going Incident. Hwy 44 completely shut down from LA 3193 to 3214 in Convent except for LOCAL...

Posted by St. James Parish Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, November 2, 2022

