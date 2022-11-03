Habitat for Humanity helps to present affordable housing with Women Build 2022 event

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Habitat for Humanity is working to make safe and affordable housing a priority in the Baton Rouge community.

The Women Build 2022 event is a program that brings volunteers together at build sites to earn what’s called sweat equity hours. Partners are also required to complete homeownership and financial literacy classes to prepare for that next step.

“In Baton Rouge, fair market value for a 1-bedroom house is over $700 so if you’re making minimum wage or slightly above, it is almost impossible to secure adequate decent affordable housing,” said Lynn Clark, Executive Director, Habitat for Humanity.

Lynn Clark is the executive director of Habitat for Humanity. According to Clark, it is part of their plan to flood areas with affordable housing.

“We build in a wonderful existing neighborhood that maybe hasn’t seen a lot of buildings in a number of years and then we build housing,” said Lynn Clark, Executive Director, of Habitat for Humanity.

Sophia Thomas is a Habitat for Humanity partner who will be purchasing the home after it is completed.

When Sophia begin her application process, she lost her vision. With the help of family and friends working on sites for her, she was able to hammer down the first nail today.

“I’m just so excited, it’s overwhelming, and with me in my position and not working anymore and becoming disabled. I am still able to have a piece of the American dream, said Sophia Thomas, a Habitat for Humanity partner.

“This will hopefully be something that they can have for the rest of their lives, so it feels good to have a hand in the very first step of it all,” said Jade Williams, a volunteer.

Organizers of the Baton Rouge Habitat for Humanity say they are looking to help at least 15 people become homeowners by sometime next year.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.