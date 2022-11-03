Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Habitat for Humanity helps to present affordable housing with Women Build 2022 event

The Habitat for Humanity is working to make safe and affordable housing a priority in the Baton Rouge community.
By Miranda Thomas
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 7:13 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Habitat for Humanity is working to make safe and affordable housing a priority in the Baton Rouge community.

The Women Build 2022 event is a program that brings volunteers together at build sites to earn what’s called sweat equity hours. Partners are also required to complete homeownership and financial literacy classes to prepare for that next step.

“In Baton Rouge, fair market value for a 1-bedroom house is over $700 so if you’re making minimum wage or slightly above, it is almost impossible to secure adequate decent affordable housing,” said Lynn Clark, Executive Director, Habitat for Humanity.

Lynn Clark is the executive director of Habitat for Humanity. According to Clark, it is part of their plan to flood areas with affordable housing.

“We build in a wonderful existing neighborhood that maybe hasn’t seen a lot of buildings in a number of years and then we build housing,” said Lynn Clark, Executive Director, of Habitat for Humanity.

Sophia Thomas is a Habitat for Humanity partner who will be purchasing the home after it is completed.

When Sophia begin her application process, she lost her vision. With the help of family and friends working on sites for her, she was able to hammer down the first nail today.

“I’m just so excited, it’s overwhelming, and with me in my position and not working anymore and becoming disabled. I am still able to have a piece of the American dream, said Sophia Thomas, a Habitat for Humanity partner.

“This will hopefully be something that they can have for the rest of their lives, so it feels good to have a hand in the very first step of it all,” said Jade Williams, a volunteer.

Organizers of the Baton Rouge Habitat for Humanity say they are looking to help at least 15 people become homeowners by sometime next year.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walter Brister, IV, 21of Mandeville, LA,
Son of former NFL player comes forward as driver in deadly hit-and-run
Police said they arrested Jaicedric Williams, 22, on 11 counts of attempted first-degree murder...
Police arrest suspected gunman, 2 others in shooting that injured 11 near Southern
Police have confirmed the individual in the vehicle separate from the bus died from fatal...
Crash involving school bus leaves 1 dead, 9 others hurt; police identify woman killed
Jude Jarreau
“I just want justice,” says girlfriend of hit-and-run victim Jude Jarreau
Zaikiya Duncan and Jova Terrell
5 missing children from Texas found safe in Baton Rouge; suspects arrested, official says

Latest News

Scott Gray, 59
Ascension Parish deputies make another arrest in brutal road rage beating of cancer patient
SMART LIVING: Risks of quiet quitting
Euro - Future Rainfall Amounts
A couple nice days before rain returns this weekend
An American flag
Braille flag dedicated at Veteran’s Memorial Park